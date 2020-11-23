Haku auki Ice and Fire Docs -koulutukseen dokumenttielokuville

Dokumenttikilta järjestää yhdessä Viron dokumenttikillan kanssa Ice and Fire Docs -koulutuksen. Koulutus on suunnattu suomalaisille ja virolaisille dokumenttielokuvantekijöille, joiden tavoitteena on kansainvälistyminen. Koulutuksessa paneudutaan dokumenttielokuvan kehittelyyn, tuottamiseen, rahoittamiseen ja levitykseen. Mukaan valituille elokuville järjestetään kolme kolmipäiväistä työpajaa vajaan vuoden aikana maaliskuussa, kesäkuussa ja lokakuussa Tallinnassa ja Suomessa. Koulutuksen kielenä on englanti. Haku koulutukseen on avautunut ja se jatkuu 11.1.2021 asti.

Bulletin of the Finnish Documentary Guild and the Estonian Documentary Guild

“Ice and Fire Docs” is a documentary workshop for Estonian and Finnish documentary filmmakers with international ambitions. Throughout the three-part workshop the participants will work with different aspects of developing, producing, financing and distributing a feature length documentary film. Estonian and Finnish filmmakers are welcome to apply with a film project that is in development or in the early stage of production. The working language of the workshop is English.

Focus:

to develop the director’s artistic vision, clearly recognizable visual language and style

to discuss the different techniques in telling a story and analyse character development, narrative structure, rhythm and editing

to prepare the teams for presenting their film ideas and give advice on finding international co-producers

to formulate possible marketing and distribution strategy for an international audience

Timeline:

November 23, 2020: Announcing the call for projects.

January 11, 2021: Submission deadline for the projects.

January 25, 2021: Announcing the selected projects.

March 1-3, 2021: Session 1. Focus: storytelling, narrative, dramaturgy.

June 9-11, 2021: Session 2. Focus: editing, visual language.

October 2021: Session 3. Focus: distribution, marketing, packaging.

Format:

The workshop includes group sessions, one-on-one meetings, private consultations, lectures and masterclasses that are open to the public (for film industry and students).

Participants:

6-7 project teams from Estonia and Finland each consisting of 2-3 persons. The director and producer must participate in all three sessions. They can be accompanied by the film’s co-author, screenwriter or editor (depending on the subject of the session).

Tutors:

The workshop’s creative director is the acclaimed tutor Mikael Opstrup. In the first two sessions he will be accompanied by Jesper Osmund, an internationally renowned film editor and narrative consultant who has edited more than 100 documentaries. Other tutors will be announced later.

Location:

Sessions 1 and 3 of the workshop will take place in locations near Tallinn, Estonia. Session 2 will take place in Finland.

Participation costs:

Participation fee, accommodation and catering are covered by the organisers.

Organisers:

The workshop is initiated by the Estonian Documentary Guild and the Estonian Film Institute and organised in close co-operation with the Finnish Documentary Guild.

Partners:

The partner organisations include the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Creative Europe Desk Estonia and the Promotion Centre for Audiovisual Culture (AVEK).

Apply:

To apply for the workshop please send the following materials about the film project and the team by January 11, 2021 to iafd@dokfilm.ee:

General data of the film (title, length, genre etc)

Logline

Synopsis (½ page)

Treatment (2 pages)

Motivation letter (1-2 pages): why are we making this film? why would we like to take part in the workshop?

Visual material (trailer or selected scenes up to 5 minutes)

Short biographies of the director and producer

Financing plan and the total sum of the production budget

Contacts:

Heilika Pikkov

Organiser of Ice and Fire Docs

Estonian Documentary Guild

heilika@silmviburlane.ee

Filipp Kruusvall

Documentary Film Commissioner

Estonian Film Institute

filipp@filmi.ee

Sanna Kultanen

Organiser of Ice and Fire Docs

The Finnish Documentary Guild

info@dokumenttikilta.fi

